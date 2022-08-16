Downtown Phoenix Sports Bar
ADDRESS

401 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-354-8607Directions

Please note, delivery & pickup not available on game days.

HOURS

Non-Game Days

Monday – Friday 11am – 8pm

Saturday – Sunday 9am – 8pm

Open Late on Game & Event Days

Monday – Friday 11am – Close

Saturday – Sunday 9am – Close

(Contact Restaurant for Details)

LOCATION & PARKING

Our downtown Phoenix location is located inside the Diamondback’s Chase Field Ballpark. Our entrance is on Jefferson St and the Northwest corner of Chase Field at 4th Street.

Parking is available in multiple public parking garages around Chase Field. The light rail station is just west of Chase Field.

Some Specials Not Available on Game Days, Please Ask Your Server

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers at the ballpark park and the CBCB Dugout Private Event Room are the perfect venues for your downtown Phoenix events, please contact us here to inquire and reserve.

 

Ballpark Game Day Menu served on game days and special event days at Chase Field. Full menu available on non-game days and non-event days. Downtown Phoenix’s destination for huge selection of beers on tap, with a rotating selection to choose from and amazing hand formed burgers and delicious menu items.

 

