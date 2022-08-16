Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers at the Ballpark
Downtown Phoenix Neighborhood Burger Joint
Open 7 Days a Week! Game Day & Every Day!
Restaurant Entry, No Ticket Required!
Please note, delivery & pickup not available on game days.
HOURS
Non-Game Days
Monday – Friday 11am – 8pm
Saturday – Sunday 9am – 8pm
Open Late on Game & Event Days
Monday – Friday 11am – Close
Saturday – Sunday 9am – Close
(Contact Restaurant for Details)
LOCATION & PARKING
Our downtown Phoenix location is located inside the Diamondback’s Chase Field Ballpark. Our entrance is on Jefferson St and the Northwest corner of Chase Field at 4th Street.
Parking is available in multiple public parking garages around Chase Field. The light rail station is just west of Chase Field.
Some Specials Not Available on Game Days, Please Ask Your Server
Group Events
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers at the ballpark park and the CBCB Dugout Private Event Room are the perfect venues for your downtown Phoenix events, please contact us here to inquire and reserve.
Ballpark Menu
Ballpark Game Day Menu served on game days and special event days at Chase Field. Full menu available on non-game days and non-event days. Downtown Phoenix’s destination for huge selection of beers on tap, with a rotating selection to choose from and amazing hand formed burgers and delicious menu items.